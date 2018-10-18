Nikola Stedul shooting: The forensic evidence

PICTURES of bloodstains in the street, fragments of teeth and bullet holes through windows were shown to the jury during the trial in 1989.

It happened when the first witness to be called in the trial stepped into the box.

Mr Fergus Beaton was a civilian employed by police as a photographer. He told how he was asked to go to Glen Lyon Road in Kirkcaldy around 10am on October 20.

He took photographs of a boot with bloodstains nearby, and also of fragments of teeth.

Other pictures, he said, showed holes through windows and biinds of a house in Glen Lyon Road, and of a bullet embedded in the back wall of the lounge of the house.

Ten days later, he went to Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital to take photographs of Mr Stedul.

Pictures showed wounds between his top lip and nose, and teeth missing, and wounds to other parts of his body.

Detective Sergeant Ian Kemp, of what was then known as Lothian and Borders Police, said he went to Edinburgh Airport shortly after 11am. on October 20.

He examined a black Mini Metro car which was parked in the Avis rent-a-car hanger. The vehicle was transported to headquarters for further examination.

Civilian fingerprints officer Mr Michael Gray said there were no prints either on the exterior or interior of the vehicle.

But he agreed with Mr Jackson that, with the type of materials used in the modern car, that was neither unusual nor remarkable.

It did not signify that the vehicle had been “wiped clean”.

