Nine lucky winners scoop Postcode Lottery prize

Nine neighbours in Glenrothes are celebrating after winning thousands of pounds through the People’s Postcode Lottery’s Daily Prize.

Eight Carleton Avenue residents have scooped £1000 each, while the ninth has doubled their win to £2000 thanks to playing with two tickets.

All of the winners play with the postcode KY7 5AH.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, Judie McCourt, offered her congratulations: “Well done to our Glenrothes winners – I hope they have an amazing time spending their prize!

“Make sure that you’re playing with your postcode to be in with a chance of winning.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £291 million to date for 4000 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

One good cause players have helped to support is the Cottage Family Centre.

The group were awarded £16,235 last year to provide support to grandparents/extended family who are the primary caregivers for vulnerable children.

