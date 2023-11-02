Nine-year old Fife boy walks Fife Coastal Path to help Fife Heritage Railway and gets honorary membership
Finlay Black, aged nine and a pupil at Capshard Primary, is a keen railway enthusiast and a regular attender at the running days held at Fife Heritage Railway in Leven.
He decided to help the organisation even more and undertook a sponsored walk from Seafield to Burntisland on Fife Coastal Path to raise money. As a result, he earned £205 and came to the Hallowe’en running day at Kirkland recently to hand over a cheque to Bill Carr, vice-president of the group.
In return the railway gave Finlay a tee-shirt and baseball cap, as well as honorary membership of the group. The event itself was rather wet but went successfully, and we hope that Finlay and the other visitors enjoyed themselves – they certainly seemed to.
The next event will be the Santa Specials at Kirkland on Saturday, December 2, and Sunday 3rd.Pre-booking is essential and can be done via the Fife Heritage Railway website.
A spokesperson said: “Once again thanks to Finlay and his family for their generous gesture. The railway needs interested young people and Finlay certainly is that.”