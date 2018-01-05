North East Fife councillor urges bus firms to put passengers first

A Liberal Democrat councillor has called for buses to be run for passengers first of all, rather than the convenience of operators.

St Andrews Councillor Jane Ann Liston has contributed to the Fife Council submission on the Scottish Government consultation for local bus services.

Cllr Liston said: “What matters to passengers is what any changes actually mean for services.

“Any amendment should ameliorate the various shortcomings of the current arrangements.”

In reply to a query from another councillor, she said Stagecoach replied, ‘We cannot build our own service timetables to connect with other operators or even other public transport providers’.

“We need a better way of consulting users before any changes to routes rather than the current system,” she said.

“Unless passengers can find and rely upon bus information, they will not use them. This means ensuring that any online information services are complete and working.

“For example, only the Stagecoach bus times appear on the Leuchars interchange display, and the bus time display in St Andrews bus station seems more often to be not working than otherwise.”