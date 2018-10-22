Now and Then: Marks and Spencer in busy Kirkcaldy High Street, 1978

The difference between two eras in Kirkcaldy High Street could hardly be more staggering.

A photo of the shop and surrounding area taken in 1978 shows just how busy the High Street used to be.

The two photos blended together show the contrast.

Now, as M&S prepares to close early next year, we can see in a modern photo just how little footfall there is nowadays.

The pictures were taken by Kenneth Galloway of the Pet Shop on Kirkcaldy High Street.

The 1978 picture shows a mobbed High Street with cars parked on the road – long before pedestrianisation.

Meanwhile, the 2018 version shows a bleak retail landscape with very few shoppers.

Kirkcaldy High Street, 1978. Picture: Kenneth Galloway

It’s a pinch felt by many high streets up and down the UK, with drastic changes in shopping habits and the rise of online retail.

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Kirkcaldy High Street, 2018. Picture: Kenneth Galloway

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress