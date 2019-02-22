Obituary: Vera Ferguson, floral artist and opera performer, 87

Vera Ferguson, a leading light in the international world of floral arranging, has died at the age of 87.

A founding member of Kirkcaldy Floral Art club, Vera’s interests were wide and she was also honorary vice-president of Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society.

Born into a farming family in Kirkcaldy, her parents encouraged her love of horticulture and she took up flower arranging as a hobby.

She studied flower arranging at Elmwood College, Cupar, and the Japanese art of Ikebana in Tring, becoming one of the first Associate Masters in the country. She practised both Ichiyo and Sogetsu forms of Ikebana, a floral art form that dates back to the 6th century.

She shared her artistry teaching at Fife and Lauder Colleges and with students across Scotland and abroad.

As an area, national and international demonstrator she was invited to demonstrate from John o’ Groats to Land’s End and overseas in Ireland, Spain and Kenya.

She won many accolades including Flower Arranger of the Year in 2006 and the Best Overseas Exhibit in the 1977 Exotica World Show. This was honoured by Kirkcaldy Town Council and with an invitation to join the Women of Scotland Lunch.

As well as a founding member of Kirkcaldy Floral Art Club, she was chair in its 25th anniversary year. She chaired the judging, demonstrating, education and speakers committee of the Scottish Association of Flower Arrangers (SAFAS) before becoming chair in 2000.

She went on to serve as a trustee on the National Association of Flower Arrangers and collaborated with many distinguished floral artists to stage exhibits, including at Chelsea Flower Show, Kensington Palace and the 2001 Commonwealth Day Observance at Westminster Abbey.

She was a judge for the International Rose Trials.

She shared a passion for music and musicals with her late husband Tom. As well as a member of Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society for 60 years, she performed and choreographed productions with Anstruther Operatic Society and latterly was a member of the Langtoun Singers.

She passed away peacefully at Ostlers Care Home, Kirkcaldy, after a short illness and is survived by daughter Monica Ferguson. A celebration of her life will take place at St Bryce Kirk, Kirkcaldy, on Thursday, February 28, at 11.45am. Donations in lieu of flowers may be given in aid of Fife Society for the Blind.