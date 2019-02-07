Obituary: World War Two hero Douglas Denwette from Kirkcaldy

A Kirkcaldy World War Two veteran who was awarded France’s highest honour for his role in the liberation of the country has passed away.

Douglas Denwette, who was aged 99, was one of the last surviving members of the 5th Battalion The Black Watch who fought in the D Day Landings in June 1944.

Douglas Blair Denwette receiving the Legion d'Honneur from Emmanuel Cocher (consul general of France in Scotland). Pic credit: Fife Photo Agency.

And in December 2016 he was rewarded for his role in the liberation of France with the country’s Chevalier de la Legion d’honneur award.

He was presented with the medal by Emmanuel Cocher, consul general of France in Scotland at Kirkcaldy’s Methven House, where he had been a resident since May 2012.

Douglas with his great, great grandson Alexander Ross. Pic credit - Fife Photo Agency.

The Legion d’honneur was established in 1802 by Napoleon and is awarded for military and civil merits.

Mr Denwette was just 22 when he joined the Black Watch in January 1940. Initially he served in Scotland as part of the Home Defence Force but was posted overseas during January 1943.

He saw active service in North Africa and Sicily before returning to the UK to prepare for the D-Day Landings. He landed on Juno Beach at 0720 on June 6, 1944, with the Canadian Division and fought in all subsequent battles with the 5th Battalion The Black Watch through France, Belgium, Holland and Germany.

This included the crossing of the River Rheine at Rees in a Buffalo amphibious vehicle on March 23, 1945. He spent the rest of his time serving with the Battalion in Steyerberg, Germany. He finally left the army in July 1946.

Douglas was born at 185 St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy, on August 2, 1919. He was educated at the North School, Sinclairtown School and Viewforth Secondary School. In 1934, aged 14, he joined John Menzies Newspaper Wholesalers in Kirkcaldy as a message boy and soon became a member of the newspaper despatch team.

After the war he returned to his job but being ambitious and showing good leadership skills, he was appointed assistant manager and eventually in 1958 he was appointed as the Kirkcaldy branch manager.

During his time with John Menzies he held busy managerial posts in Newcastle-on-Tyne, Inverness and Ayr. He retired to Kirkcaldy in 1982.

On his return to the town he was a founder member of the Normandy Veterans’ Association and was the secretary of the Fife branch for many years. He often visited local schools and youth organisations to tell his D-Day story.

Douglas married Elizabeth (Betty) Thomson, also from Kirkcaldy, on September 23, 1942, in the town and they were happily married for 56 years until Betty died in February 1998. Douglas is survived by his three children – Blair, Linda and Myles.

A funeral service to celebrate his long and successful life will be held in Kirkcaldy Crematorium at 2.15pm next Thursday.