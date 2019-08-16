Objections to plans for Fife retirement village

Concerns have been voiced over plans to build a retirement village on the site of a historic house on the outskirts of St Andrews.

Both St Andrews Community Council and the St Andrews Preservation Trust have submitted objections to the proposals for Grange House.

The plan, if given the green light, would see 46 retirement homes built next to the new housing development for the University.

But St Andrews Community Council argues that the development would be within the St Andrews green belt.

It also claims Grange Road is “narrow and windy” and would be “unsuitable” for the extra amount of traffic caused by the development. The community council also voiced concerns about the environmental impact and the possible design of the buildings.

St Andrews Preservation Trust shares one of the same concerns as the community council, arguing that none of the criteria needed to build in green belt have been met.

A spokesperson for James Paul Associates, which put forward the proposal, said: “This is an application for planning permission in principle.

“It is up to the planning authority to determine the application in accordance with the development plan and other material considerations. Details regarding the layout and design will be determined at a later stage should planning permission be granted.”

The homes would be set within 10 blocks, housing four or five two-bed, en-suite apartments. There will be an allocation of two parking spaces for each home.