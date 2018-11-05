Off-street parking near Fife train station banned

Off-street parking next to Markinch train station will be banned for everyone except residents.

At the Glenrothes area committee last week, councillors were told that the proposal would see off-street parking turned into permit only on Selkirk Street, Landel Street, Balgonie Road, Mitchell Terrace and Union Street.

This was due to commuters at the rail station not using the parking provided, instead, parking in the surrounding streets.

Cllr John Beare, SNP for Glenrothes North, Markinch and Leslie, asked if there was an issue with occupancy at the car park and that’s why commuters were parking in near-by streets.

But a representative from Fife Council transportation told the committee that at every time the car park was surveyed, there was still parking available and it is believed it was because the car park was deemed “too far” from the station.

A report will be brought back to the council in six months time to ensure that the commuter traffic isn’t being displaced to other streets surrounding the train station.