Dick Dynamite film crowdfunder: more films added to line-up

A further host of filmmakers, from Fife, Scotland, and abroad, are to set to showcase their work at next week’s launch of the Dick Dynamite crowdfunder.

Another Radge Film Fest, which will be used to launch the crowdfunding campaign for Kirkcaldy filmmaker Robbie Davidson’s next film, will also feature the iconic Delorean car, made famous by the Back To The Future series.

The first four minutes of WW2 action comedy Dick Dynamite have already been filmed, featuring a Schwarzenegger-esque hero taking on the Nazis, .

Scottish director John McPhail will be showing the trailer for his upcoming film Anna And the Apocalypse; described as “a Christmas zombie musical”.

There will be a showing of the short film Waves Crash by Kirkcaldy director Libby Penman. Fife filmmaker Ian Gordon’s award-winning short film Deathnaid will also be shown.

Robbie said: ”To have filmmakers like John and Libby showcase their work on the night is fantastic - it means that Dick Dynamite will be in good company.

“We’re really excited to show the opening sequence for the film, so people can get a good idea of the direction we’re going in.

“A short trailer was released online earlier this week and it’s been really well received.

“If you want to see more, come and join us at the Adam Smith and help us finish off Dick Dynamite.”

The Delorean at the Adam Smith was used in the music video shoot for “California 80s rockers” Wolfmink, which will also debut on Wednesday night.

Another Radge Film Fest takes place at the Adam Smith Theatre, on Wednesday, August 15, at 7pm. Tickets cost £5.