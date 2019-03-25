Eric Cantona is encouraging Brits to make an exit from Brexit as incessant talk about the process grips the nation.

With uncertainty and debate never far away, the former Manchester United star has called time on the political carnage being waged across the Channel.

Cantona urges Brits to take an exit from Brexit

A new video appears to show him presiding over a ‘Brexit bunker’ somewhere between the UK and France, which offers an escape for those feeling the fatigue.

In the film Cantona recreates Theresa May’s infamous dance moves, mocks Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg, and references David Cameron’s love of pigs.

He also shows how the facility comes stocked with supplies and rations – including tinned sardines.

Paddy Power Brexit Ambassador Eric Cantona said: “Brexit is like Boris Johnson’s hair, he’s the only one who doesn’t think it’s a complete disaster.

“I have created the Brexit Bunker: A British Noah’s Ark! Here, one specially selected Brit can take shelter from the constant bombardment of Brexit chatter, thanks to Cantona and Paddy Power.”

Paddy Power is inviting one contestant and a guest to spend two nights on the bunker, where they'll be wined, dined and Article 50-nined without a single mention of the dreaded B-word.

Spokesman Paddy Power said: “Who better to help solve Brexit than Europe’s finest export, Eric Cantona?

“The Frenchman has opened our Brexit Bunker, where he practiced his Prime Ministerial duties – dancing, that is – and now wants to offer a lucky Brit the chance to escape the ensuing political noise.

"And where else to do that than a fortified structure in the middle of the sea, with no access to news or social media.”

