Kirkcaldy woman’s 45-year-old Creme Egg that was a token of love

It’s no yoke ...there’s a Cadbury’s Creme Egg in Kirkcaldy that is about to celebrate its 46th birthday this Easter.

And what’s just as amazing, the egg is not only a confectionery antique but also comes complete with a romantic history representing love spanning nearly five decades.

Is this the oldest Creme Egg still in existence?

Some 45 years after it was given as a lighthearted gift on a first date, today the Creme Egg takes pride and place alongside ornaments and trinkets at the Kirkcaldy home of its owner, Ainslie Peters.

It was given to her grandmother Jean Peters by Dan Clark on the pair’s first date back in 1973.

Unbeknown to the couple at the time, the gift quickly led to the ‘hatching’ of a romance and eventual marriage.

“The egg is just something I remember from all of my childhood visits to see my gran in Glasgow, she kept it in a glass cabinet with her ornaments,” Ainslie said.

“Me and my three sisters did ask her about it but she would just laugh it off.

“However, it must have meant something to her and clearly was of some significant sentimental value for her to kept it for all those years.”

After the death of her first husband, William Peters, in 1970, and by now in her 50s, Ainslie’s grandmother met Dan Clark, the brother of a close friend who asked her out on a date.

“That was in 1973 and we believe he gave the creme egg to her on their first date as a bit of a joke,” Ainslie said.

“But the romantic sentiment and charm must have hit home as they married a year later.

“When she passed away in 2010 it was the only thing of my gran’s that I asked for, and it’s stayed with me ever since.”

The eggs-istence of the vintage chocolate only came to light after Ainslie commented on a Press story about a Kirkcaldy man having paid £5 for a 20-year-old Mars Bar.

Read More: Kirkcaldy man buys 22-year-old Mars Bar for a fiver

“I read the Mars Bar story and thought I have an egg that beats that hands down,” Ainslie laughed.

But despite Cadbury’s Creme Egg continuing to being one of the most popular sweets among Brits, with around 500,000 million sold every year, there’s no concern over Ainslie being tempted to scoff the treat.

As she explained: “I’ve never been tempted to even unwrap it and see under the foil and won’t ever be eating it – I don’t even like creme eggs!”