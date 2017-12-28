Make up a Fife tribute band name and win gig tickets

Tribute acts glory in some fabulous names, but what could a tribute band be called if they came from Fife?

We thought we’d have some fun over the festive period on our social media pages to see who could come up with the funniest Fife-themed band name.

If Lionel Richie came from Kirkcaldy, would he be Lino Richie? And KD Lang would simply extend her surname to become KD Lang Toun.

Rock legends come no bigger than Alice Cupar or indeed Cupar Furry Animals.

And our favourites?

We can’t decide between Kayne West Wemyss and Elie Goulding!

But can YOU come up with a better name?

If so, we have two pairs of golden tickets to ANY tribute show at Fife Cultural Trust’s venues in 2018 as a special prize.

We’ve listed our top ten – we have more! – to get you started.

Now it’s over to you.

Take part online by using the hashtag #FifeYourBandUp

Or send your Fife tribute act names – or Fife-up a famous song or album title – to us at ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk (mark your email ‘Tribute Bands’ ) to be in with a shout of winning one of our prizes.

Closing date is January 5.

Our top ten:

R Kelty

Templehall and Oats

John Cardendenver

Phil Oakley

Kinghorns of Leon

Adam and the Anstruther

Leuchars T and The MGs

Diana Rothes

The Beathles

Dysart Straits