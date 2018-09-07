Raith Rovers give ‘forgotten’ silver pie to family of Turnbull Hutton

There’s no beans about it, this is probably the strangest and most touching tribute you’ll ever see.

The family of late Raith Rovers legend Turnbull Hutton were surprised recently to hear that a forgotten-about retirement gift had been discovered at Stark’s Park.

A silver pie made by Raith Rovers to mark the retirement of Turnbull Hutton

A silver pie, inscribed with the club’s logo, had originally been commissioned for when Turnbull stepped down from the board in 2014.

But they never got the chance to present it to him properly, and Turnbull passed away in 2015.

Turnbull’s son Neil said his dad would have appreciated the humour of the gift.

“I got a phonecall saying that they’d stumbled across this gift that was commissioned for dad.

“I actually had to ask twice ‘can you repeat that, what do you mean a silver pie?’

“I think he would have appreciated the humour. It’s very fitting for dad. It’s that kind of quirky sense of humour that he had and obviously he was a fan of a pie.

“I think the directors came up with this idea knowing that he’d see the funny side of it. It’s certainly unique.

“As much fun as it is, it’s a nice touch from the guys.

“I’ve given it to my mum, she cooked dad many-a-pie in her time.

“I just need to avoid my kids trying to put beans on it when we’re visiting, or maybe we should commission a silver heavilly-buttered roll to go at the side of it.”

The pie also held a surprise, as the underside has an inscription of a dead parrot, a reference to Turnbull’s damning condemnation of the SPL in 2012.

Raith Commercial Director Tom Morgan said: “He had a great penchant for pies. He would always sample the local pie at whatever club we were at.

“When he decided to retire, we wanted to do something quirky. We wanted to invite him back to present it to him but we didn’t get the chance before he passed.

“It was a pleasure to hand it over to the family though.

“He was a one-off, and the pie is a one-off.”