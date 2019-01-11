Oh what a night is promised in Fife with the Jersey Notes’ magic

The Jersey Notes are set to treat Fifers to an evening of nostalgia as they magically recreate the style and sounds of one of the biggest acts of the 20th century.

These acclaimed performers pay tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons by capturing the trademark vocal virtuosity, tight harmonies and crisp choreography that made The Four Seasons one of the greatest vocal groups of all time.

The Jersey Notes are due to perform at Rothes Halls in Glenrothes on Saturday, February 9.

Featuring all of their biggest hits including: Big Girls Don’t Cry, Sherry, Walk Like A Man, Working My Way Back To You, Oh What A Night (Dec 63) and many more, the boys will take the audience on a musical trip down memory lane and remind them exactly why Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons sold over 100 million records and earned themselves a place in the prestigious ‘Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’.

No matter what your age, audiences are guaranteed to recognise the songs and won’t be able to stop themselves from tapping their feet, singing along and getting down on to the dance floor. With fabulous costumes, tight vocals, slick moves and a comedy flare, this show has all of the ingredients for a great night out!

The Jersey Notes are Alan Walker, Pat Coyle and Jamie Mac. Alan has been singing professionally for over 20 years. It all started in 1990 when he was the lead singer with rock band ‘Randy Savage’ which toured the UK.

Recently Alan teamed up with the ‘Jersey Notes’ Pat Coyle to put together a 10-piece tribute show band called ‘Absolute Legends’ that has been turing UK theatres.

Pat has been singing professionally for 18 years and toured the UK theatres with ‘Reel to Reel music of the movies’ stage show. Eventually teaming up with Alan Walker for the theatre show ‘Hard Liquor and laughter’.

While Jamie’s career as an entertainer spans over 20 years, he started out in 1996 as a Red Coat in the West Country and by 1999 he was delivering vocal performances on Cruises ships worldwide.

He has performed in theatres up and down the country as both a singer and actor and has appeared in numerous TV shows.

Jamie has the ability to captivate his audiences with his quality performances and has been selling out venues now for over a decade.