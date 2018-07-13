‘Old grenade’ found at Fife park

Police have cordoned off a section of a Fife park, after what is believed to be an old grenade was discovered.

The device was discovered at the allotments in Silverburn Park this afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Fife were called to an allotment in Silverburn Park, Leven at around 12.30pm on Friday 13th July after a member of the public discovered what appears to be an old grenade.

“The area has been cordoned off as a precaution while the EOD work to dispose of the item safely.”

Allotment holders at the park were told last month not to cultivate their plots after two war time devices were found.

Bomb Disposal Unit and Police Scotland were called out on both occasions.

Fife Council had asked for the plots not to be cultivated while a specialist company carried out an examination of the allotments.