‘One-man crimewave’ jailed after row with ScotRail train driver

A Fife man, who pushed and threatened to punch a train driver at Kirkcaldy railway station, has been jailed.

Serial offender Dylan Flockhart (21) was described as “one-man crime wave” by the sheriff who sent him to prison for 16 months.

Flockhart appeared from custody at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to be sentenced for a catalogue of offences and breaches of court orders.

The incident at Kirkcaldy train station took place almost two years ago. A train driver became concerned at the antics of Flockhart pushing another male at the edge of the platform.

Flockhart previously admitted that on 9 th February 2017 at Kirkcaldy railway station, he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by pushing another person about the platform, made threatening gestures, threatened staff with violence, placed his hands on the chest of a train driver, shouted, swore, attempted to interfere with train doors and placed rail staff and others in a state of fear and alarm.

Depute fiscal Catherine Fraser said at 6.26pm two trains arrived at the station and two males were seen pushing and shoving each other near the edge of the platform.

“A train driver observed them and had to apply the brakes more than normal to bring the train stop,” she added.

Flockhart was then seen trying to get a door open and then squared up to the driver, pushing him in the chest.

The train conductor saw the incident and believed Flockhart was going to hit the driver.

Flockhart was shouting: “What’s the score? I’m going to punch your face in.”

Police arrived later and took the CCTV video evidence of the incident.

Flockhart, who was living in Balusney Road, Kirkcaldy, at the time was originally placed on a community payback order for this offence but this was breached.

On December 9, 2017 at Minto Place, Glenrothes, Flockhart acted in aggressive manner, shouted, swore, repeatedly made offensive remarks and clenched his fists.

On January 31, last year at High Street, Burntisland, he shouted and swore at his partner Kayley McFarlane, struggled with her, all whilst in possession of a glass bottle.

During this offence he threatened to hit his partner with the bottle.

Flockhart was previously found guilty after trial of offences committed on May 30 last year at Caithness Place, Kirkcaldy.

He shouted, swore, acted in an aggressive manner and refused to leave the property when asked.

He then assaulted Stacey Donaldson, who lived there, by pushing her on the body, causing her to fall.

He previously admitted that on June 1 last year at Lawson Street, Kirkcaldy, he shouted, swore and uttered threats.

Then on October 5 at the Co-op store, High Street, Burntisland, he stole a quantity of alcohol.

Sheriff James MacDonald told Flockhart: “It may be something of an understatement to say that you’re a one-man crimewave.”

He said Flockhart’s record was “appalling” adding: “Not only do you have to be punished but the public have to be protected from you.”

The sheriff said of the train station incident: “This behaviour was utterly disgraceful and it must have been terrifying for staff and anyone who saw it.” He jailed Flockhart for 16 months.

