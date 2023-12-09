One person taken to hospital after two-car crash in Buckhaven
One person was taken to hospital following a two-car crash this morning.
It happened in Sandwell Street, Buckhaven, sparking a response from the emergency services. Police were called to the street around 9:00am after reports of a two-vehicle collision. One person was taken to hospital as a precaution,
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a two vehicle crash on Sandwell Street, Buckhaven. Emergency services attended and one person was taken to hospital as a precaution.”