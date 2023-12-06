One person is in hospital and a busy road in Kirkcaldy has been closed after a crash.

The crash scene on the outskirts of Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Police)

It happened at the Gallatown roundabout at the top of the Lang Toun in late morning. The A921 was closed up to the Redhouse roundabout..

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single car at Gallatown Roundabout in Kirkcaldy around 11.25am. One person has been taken to hospital and the road is currently closed.”