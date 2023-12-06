One person taken to hospital as crash closes busy Kirkcaldy road
One person is in hospital and a busy road in Kirkcaldy has been closed after a crash.
It happened at the Gallatown roundabout at the top of the Lang Toun in late morning. The A921 was closed up to the Redhouse roundabout..
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single car at Gallatown Roundabout in Kirkcaldy around 11.25am. One person has been taken to hospital and the road is currently closed.”
No details have bene given on the condition of the person taken to hospital.