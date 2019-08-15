Operations temporarily cease at Fife’s Mossmorran plant

Operations at the Mossmorran petrochemical plant in Fife have temporarily shut down.

ExxonMobil, operators of the site, confirmed this afternoon that the team have safely completed the shut down of the plant to enable maintenance to be carried out.

The plant had been flaring for several days, with the large flame able to be seen for miles around, following a mechanical failure in two its three boilers late on Monday night.

As a result of the mechanical problems, ExxonMobil was forced to take steps to shut down its operations so repair work can be undertaken.

Jacob McAlister, plant manager, said in a statement this afternoon: “We are no longer in our elevated fare.

“The steps implemented ensured that this process was completed without any reportable smoky flaring.”

He said the company would provide further updates as the maintenance work advances.

“We apologise for any concern caused and thank communities for their patience.”