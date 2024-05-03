9 Years After Death of Sheku Bayoh - Hope That Inquiry Will Deliver Answers

POLITICAL OPINION - This item has been submitted by Claire Baker MSP, Scottish Labour Party.On the ninth anniversary of the death of Sheku Bayoh, Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Claire Baker has expressed her hope that the inquiry into the circumstances around his death will finally deliver answers for his family.
By Claire Baker MSPContributor
Published 3rd May 2024, 17:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sheku Bayoh died on 3 May 2015, after being restrained by police officers in Kirkcaldy. The public inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his death began in November 2020.

Claire Baker MSP has also lodged a written question asking the Scottish Government for an update on progress of the inquiry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Claire Baker said: “Nine years ago Sheku Bayoh died in police custody. The investigation of his death raised serious questions about how deaths in custody are investigated, the proportionate nature of the police response, and how families are treated when they lose a loved one.

Claire Baker MSP attending the Inquiry in February, with members of Sheku Bayoh's familyClaire Baker MSP attending the Inquiry in February, with members of Sheku Bayoh's family
Claire Baker MSP attending the Inquiry in February, with members of Sheku Bayoh's family

“It took five years for the inquiry into Sheku’s death to be established, and it may not have happened were it not for the perseverance of his family.

“For the past nine years, Sheku’s loved ones have been seeking answers to many unanswered questions about his death. Throughout this long and trying process they have showed strength, resilience and dignity and I hope that the outcome of the inquiry, when it concludes, will finally provide them the answers they deserve.”

Related topics:Sheku BayohClaire BakerMSPScottish GovernmentKirkcaldy