Accessib, reliable bus services vital for rural Fife areas - Willie Rennie MSP
Having a regular, local service makes a real difference, enabling people to take up work or to study where they wouldn’t otherwise be able.
Accessible and reliable buses allow people greater leisure opportunities, to visit friends and family, and get more out of life. For many people, there isn’t another option.
In recent years, however, there has been disruption and reduction of services across North East Fife. Many of the same problems are familiar across the country.
Passenger numbers have fallen since the pandemic, and had already declined under the SNP government. Previously-profitable routes operated by private companies have been withdrawn leading to a vicious circle. Services are withdrawn or degraded, ridership decreases further, and more services are put at risk.
This is not sustainable, and ultimately the Scottish Government needs to put forward measures to reduce the decline. Their record does call their willingness to act into question, however.
The current budget cut the Bus Partnership Fund entirely, after the government only allocated six per cent of its funding. This was supposed to be long-term funding to improve services. Now the government has simply walked away.
I have heard concern from dozens of constituents about the withdrawal of the 36 bus between Perth and Glenrothes. Stagecoach have proposed an alternative service between Perth and St Andrews via Cupar, and Fife Council have put forward plans to replace the connection to Glenrothes from Newburgh.
However there are still concerns with these plans which Fife Council should answer. I don’t think that reducing existing services and replacing them with a service which requires to be booked in advance is adequate. I hope that the Council will listen and reflect on its plans.
I am also aware of changes to Stagecoach’s express services in the East Neuk which will see almost forty stops between St Andrews and Leven removed from the X58, X60 and X61 timetables. Cllr Sean Dillon has done important work in informing residents and launching a petition against the plans. The situation shows the importance of engaging with communities before making changes and understanding their full impact.
The impact of climate change and the extreme weather which it brings is increasingly plain to see, both in Scotland and across the world. We should be enhancing public transport, and helping communities thrive, not standing by while it declines.
