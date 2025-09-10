“British farmers deserve better”, says Scot Lib Dem MP Wendy Chamberlain on Back British Farming Day

Liberal Democrat MP for North East Fife, Wendy Chamberlain, is calling on the Government to stop neglecting Britain’s farmers and take urgent action to safeguard the future of our rural communities, as MPs celebrate the NFU’s Back British Farming Day.

The party is demanding a full package of support including scrapping the unfair Family Farm Tax and introducing mandatory country-of-origin labelling on all beef products, including in large shops and large restaurants.

It comes on ‘Back British Farming Day’, after the Government signed off on 13,000 tonnes of tariff-free US beef imports with President Trump, threatening to undercut British producers with cheaper and lower-standard beef imports.

The Liberal Democrats have pledged to continue fighting for a £1 billion boost to the farming budget and fairer treatment for family farms across the UK.

Wendy Chamberlain calls for better support for farmers. Pictured at Balcaskie Farms.

Wendy Chamberlain MP said: “British farmers put food on our tables and keep our rural economy alive, but this Government keeps selling them short.

“From unfair taxes on family farms to difficulties transitioning to Universal Credit, ministers are making it harder for the next generation to survive in agriculture.

“The Liberal Democrats are demanding proper backing, fairer funding and clear labelling so shoppers can support British produce. It’s time to stop neglecting our farmers and start standing up for them. British farmers deserve better.”