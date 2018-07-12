Cameron’s legacy: Chaos, confusion and a Brexit civil war

Whatever happened to David Cameron?

Remember him – smooth-faced posh chap, ran the country, called a referendum that wasn’t needed in a bid to neuter the right wing fellow Etonians in his party and scunner Nigel Farage, lost, went ‘righty ho, I’m off’ before whistling his way back through the doors at Number 10 for the last time?

I tend to picture him sitting reading a book in Tuscany listening to the latest Test Match on the radio, oblivious to the inferno that is now set to scorch our economy.

Turns out he’s got a few part-time jobs – couple of days per month with a US electronic payments firm, and leading a billion-dollar investment between the UK and China.

I guess that’s his equivalent of most guys his age - he’s a mere 49 - who step off the corporate ladder and discover the world of consultancy where they basically go back into the same role for twice the money, and wonder why they didn’t do this a decade earlier.

But Cameron, the statesman, a man with a voice, is mute. He has nothing to say about Brexit which started on his watch. It’s as if this Eton Mess has nothing to do with him.

He bailed and left the country hurtling towards economic chaos and uncertainty, and watched as his successor’s Cabinet imploded. We are now governed by a party tearing itself apart over Brexit. Theresa May, the weakest of leaders, looks utterly lost amid the civil war now engulfing her Government.

If this was a political drama on BBC4 it’d be gripping stuff.but this is far more serious – we’re heading into a period of deep turmoil which will impact on goods, services and jobs.

While the politicians meddle – some more openly than others – we are all still trying to figure out what exactly Brexit means, other than ‘Brexit.’

The clamour for a second referendum has sparked a whole new debate between Brexiteers and Remoaners – people who want a second vote on the substantive deal, on the basis we really had no idea what the hell we were getting ourselves into.

With the resignations of Bojo and David Davies, May faces the very real prospect of a vote of no confidence.

If she survives that, the process staggers on.

If she loses, then May could have to call a snap General Election, and that could be where it gets fascinating.

Defeat, and recrimination could render the Tories unelectable for a decade or more – every cloud and all that – but that assumes Jeremy Corbyn has the ability to rally the country.

So far, he’s bumbled away like an old man tending to his allotment

And an election might be the defining moment that leads to independence in Scotland.

Turbulence, change and uncertainty – all summed up in one damning tweet from Carl Bildt, the former Swedish Prime Minister, who said this week that Britain “used to be a nation providing leadership to the world - now, it can’t even provide leadership to itself”.

That is Cameron’s legacy.

Little wonder he is keeping his head below the parapet.