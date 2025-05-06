Chamberlain and Rennie welcome reopening of St Andrews Pier

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, and Willie Rennie, MSP for North East Fife, have welcomed the reopening of St Andrews Pier after it was damaged by Storm Babet in November 2023.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The St Andrews Pier was built in the 14th century but was badly damaged by Storm Babet and was closed for several months as a result. After extensive repairs, the Pier’s reopening was marked by the return of the iconic Gaudie Procession in which students from the University of St Andrews process along the Pier to commemorate a student who rescued the crew of a stricken vessel in 1800.

Commenting on the event, Wendy Chamberlain MP said: “It’s great to see the Pier reopened to the public again after it faced such extensive damage during Storm Babet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“St Andrews Harbour is a working harbour which provides a gateway between North East Fife and the North Sea.

Wendy Chamberlain MP and Willie Rennie MSP meeting with the St Andrews Harbour Trust.

“It is also home to a small inshore fishing fleet and provides a mooring spot for private boats and yachts, so, although there is more work to be done, the reopening is a great step for the local community.”

Willie Rennie MSP added: “It’s fantastic to see the St Andrews Pier and Harbour reopened again.

“The historic landmark is run by the St Andrews Harbour Trust and locally owned which means getting funding for repairs has been challenging, but it’s great to see so much progress on the repairs being made.

“I hope that with continued support for the Trust’s fundraising the harbour will be fully restored to its previous condition.”