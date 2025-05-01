Chamberlain marks MS Awareness Week 2025

By Claudia Malallah
Contributor
Published 1st May 2025, 10:26 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 14:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, is supporting the national campaign to talk about Multiple Sclerosis (MS) this MS Awareness Week, Monday 28th April - Sunday 4th May. This year’s theme is MS Conversations, encouraging people to share their stories.

The MS Society, MS Trust, MS Together, MS-UK, Neuro Therapy Network, Overcoming MS, Shift.ms and Talks with MS are all working together to start conversations. Whether explaining the condition to a loved one or asking an employer for support, conversations can make a difference.

15,000 people are living with multiple sclerosis (MS) in Scotland and each week 14 people are diagnosed in Scotland alone. The condition affects the brain and spinal cord, impacting how people move, think and feel. Symptoms are different for everyone, and can be exhausting, debilitating and unpredictable.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In support of the campaign, Wendy Chamberlain MP said: “Talking about MS can be difficult, but it doesn’t have to be.

Wendy Chamberlain MP wearing an MS Society pin to mark MS Awareness Week.Wendy Chamberlain MP wearing an MS Society pin to mark MS Awareness Week.
Wendy Chamberlain MP wearing an MS Society pin to mark MS Awareness Week.

“We all know that talking about health matters for the first time can be a real barrier, though things can change after that. Starting the conversation can be life changing.

“MS can affect a lot in life and letting others know can help ease some of the anxiety. Let’s put fears aside and start a conversation.”

Related topics:Wendy ChamberlainNorth East FifeScotland
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice