Chamberlain marks MS Awareness Week 2025
The MS Society, MS Trust, MS Together, MS-UK, Neuro Therapy Network, Overcoming MS, Shift.ms and Talks with MS are all working together to start conversations. Whether explaining the condition to a loved one or asking an employer for support, conversations can make a difference.
15,000 people are living with multiple sclerosis (MS) in Scotland and each week 14 people are diagnosed in Scotland alone. The condition affects the brain and spinal cord, impacting how people move, think and feel. Symptoms are different for everyone, and can be exhausting, debilitating and unpredictable.
In support of the campaign, Wendy Chamberlain MP said: “Talking about MS can be difficult, but it doesn’t have to be.
“We all know that talking about health matters for the first time can be a real barrier, though things can change after that. Starting the conversation can be life changing.
“MS can affect a lot in life and letting others know can help ease some of the anxiety. Let’s put fears aside and start a conversation.”