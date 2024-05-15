Chamberlain raises Access To Cash during PMQs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

POLITICAL OPINION - This item has been submitted on behalf of Wendy Chamberlain MP, Scottish Liberal Democrat PartyWendy Chamberlain MP for North East Fife asked the Prime Minister how banking deserts will be prevented.

During Prime Minister’s Questions today, Wendy Chamberlain MP for North East Fife question Sunak on why the Government has been so slow to ensure access to cash.

Despite the re-opening of the Levenmouth Railway which is set to bring lots of footfall to the area, TSB announced last week that they would be closing their branch in Leven. They have not set up any banking hub provisions, leaving those who require access to physical cash in a difficult position.

Speaking in the Chamber, Ms Chamberlain said:

Chamberlain MP speaking in the Chamber.

“Loss of banks hollow out communities and they are an impediment to small businesses as well.

“Cash Access UK have said that they will roll out 100 banking hubs by the end of the year, and the FCA are consulting, but can the Prime Minister accept that the Government has been too slow on this?

“What else is he going to do to prevent these banking deserts from emerging?”.

Ms Chamberlain later commented:

“I understand that the nature of banking is changing, and much can be done online, but internet banking is not suitable for all – particularly those who may not be comfortable with apps or who have poor internet connection.

