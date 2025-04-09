Chamberlain raises concern over US tariff impact on medication

By Claudia Malallah
Contributor
Published 9th Apr 2025, 14:42 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 16:20 BST
Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, has today raised concern over the warning that US tariffs could disrupt medicine supplies to the UK.

The UK Government today announced warnings that the US tariffs could disrupt the medicine supply chains to the UK, particularly in relation to the manufacture and distribution of medicines.

In response, Chamberlain wrote to both the UK Government Secretary of State for Health, Wes Streeting MP, and the Scottish Government Cabinet Secretary for Health, Neil Gray MSP, highlighting her concerns over the potential disruptions and asking both Governments what steps they are taking to ensure medication supplies across the UK are not impacted by the tariffs.

Wendy Chamberlain MP commented: “We have already seen the impact that months of ADHD medication shortages caused, many of my constituents experienced inconsistent treatment, or outright refusal of treatment as a result of the shortages.

Letter to the Cabinet Secretary for Health raising concern about the potential disruption to medication supplies.

“If the tariffs impact medication supplies even more widely, it will undoubtedly lead to many more people experiencing inadequate treatment.

“This is simply unacceptable, and could be life threatening.

“I urge both Governments to do all they can to ensure that people across the UK do not suffer as a result of Trump’s tariffs.”

