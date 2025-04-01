Chamberlain raises concerns over Gaza aid blocks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, has today asked the Government what diplomatic steps they are taking to help ensure that Israel allows aid into Gaza.

Following Israel restarting its military action in Gaza, Chamberlain asked the Government what steps are being taken to ensure aid drops will reach Palestinian civilians who desperately need them.

Speaking in the Chamber, Wendy Chamberlain MP said: “Following the recent breakdown of the ceasefire agreement, the resumption of deadly attacks, and the blockade of aid into Gaza, there are now warnings of an unprecedented humanitarian disaster in the Gaza strip, which is hard to imagine after what we have already seen.

“The Minister mentioned the conversations that have been held with Israel. Can he assure me that we are making clear that the only way we will achieve a lasting peace is through a two-state solution, and that is not achieved by subjecting people to such hardships?

Chamberlain speaking in the Chamber.

“And secondly, what conversations are ongoing with our allies about restoring aid drops directly to Gaza itself?

The Under-Secretary of State for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan, responded:“We are talking with our partners about what might be done to ensure aid gets into Gaza through whatever means at our disposal.

“But at its core, Israel must relax the restrictions and allow aid into Gaza.”

Commenting later, Chamberlain said: “I’m glad to hear that the Government are discussing ways to get aid into Gaza.

“The Israeli Government’s decision to cut off aid and electricity is wrong and in contravention of Israel’s obligations under international law.

“It is vital that aid flows into Gaza to alleviate the immense human suffering in the strip. The lives of Palestinian people who are dependent on aid after the last 15 months hinge on this decision.

“A renewed ceasefire must be secured without delay. It’s vital for opening the path towards a two-state solution which would provide security and dignity for both Israelis and Palestinians.”