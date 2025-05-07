Chamberlain secures answers on the impact of DWP reforms in Scotland

By Claudia Malallah
Contributor
Published 7th May 2025, 16:14 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 16:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, has questioned the Department for Work and Pensions on how Scottish claimants would access the health element of Universal Credit under the proposed reforms.

The reforms proposed in the Green Paper, “Pathways to Work: Reforming Benefits and Support to Get Britain Working” would change the assessment process for the health element of Universal Credit to rely solely on the PIP assessment.

Concerns have been raised by disability advocates that this could prevent Scottish disabled people from accessing support given PIP has been replaced with ADP in Scotland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In response to Chamberlain’s questioning, the Minister for Social Security and Disability confirmed:

Chamberlain secures answers on the impact of DWP reforms in ScotlandChamberlain secures answers on the impact of DWP reforms in Scotland
Chamberlain secures answers on the impact of DWP reforms in Scotland
  • The DWP are engaging with the Scottish Government on the implementation of passporting through PIP and how entitlements will be accessed in Scotland.
  • DWP currently treats ADP in the same way as PIP for the purposes of additions. This will be kept under review to ensure that people in Scotland are not disadvantaged.

Commenting, Wendy Chamberlain MP said: “I am pleased to see an acknowledgement from the DWP of the differences with Scottish disability benefits, and a promise not ensure people in Scotland are not disadvantaged.

“However I remain deeply concerned about the lack of a detailed plan for how passporting is going to work – at the end of the day, engagement is only as good as its outcome.

“I know that benefit changes can be incredibly stressful. I am determined that people in Scotland living with disabilities and health problems will not fall through the gaps of these reforms.”

Related topics:Wendy ChamberlainScotlandNorth East FifeUniversal CreditDWPDisability
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice