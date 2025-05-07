Chamberlain secures answers on the impact of DWP reforms in Scotland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, has questioned the Department for Work and Pensions on how Scottish claimants would access the health element of Universal Credit under the proposed reforms.

The reforms proposed in the Green Paper, “Pathways to Work: Reforming Benefits and Support to Get Britain Working” would change the assessment process for the health element of Universal Credit to rely solely on the PIP assessment.

Concerns have been raised by disability advocates that this could prevent Scottish disabled people from accessing support given PIP has been replaced with ADP in Scotland.

In response to Chamberlain’s questioning, the Minister for Social Security and Disability confirmed:

The DWP are engaging with the Scottish Government on the implementation of passporting through PIP and how entitlements will be accessed in Scotland.

DWP currently treats ADP in the same way as PIP for the purposes of additions. This will be kept under review to ensure that people in Scotland are not disadvantaged.

Commenting, Wendy Chamberlain MP said: “I am pleased to see an acknowledgement from the DWP of the differences with Scottish disability benefits, and a promise not ensure people in Scotland are not disadvantaged.

“However I remain deeply concerned about the lack of a detailed plan for how passporting is going to work – at the end of the day, engagement is only as good as its outcome.

“I know that benefit changes can be incredibly stressful. I am determined that people in Scotland living with disabilities and health problems will not fall through the gaps of these reforms.”