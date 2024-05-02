Chamberlain urges Government to ensure safe military accommodation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Lib Dems have constantly pushed the Government to improve accommodation offered to servicemen and women, most recently tabling an amendment to the Renters Reform Bill that would ensure that all forces personnel and their families live in decent standard accommodation.

Levelling Up Minister Jacob Young MP confirmed that the Government intends to ensure that service accommodation meets the Decent Homes Standard, and has openly recognised that work is needed to improve monitoring and reporting. The Department, which covers Housing, has pledged to work closely with the Ministry for Defence to introduce safeguards for service personnel and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday, Wendy Chamberlain MP for North East Fife asked the Secretary of State for Scotland to ensure safe and suitable accommodation for military personnel in Scotland.

RAF Leuchars

Speaking in the Chamber, Chamberlain said:

“A vital part of defence spending is ensuring military personnel live in safe and suitable accommodation.

“At last weeks passage of the Renters Reform Bill, my Hon. Friend the MP for North Shropshire ensured concessions from the Government on the standards of military accommodation.

“What assessments has the Secretary of State made on that in Scotland?”

Chamberlain later commented:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m very pleased that the Government has listened to the Lib Dem’s proposal and pledged to improve military accommodation. However, I am concerned that this will not be implemented across Scotland too.

“Here in North East Fife, the military housing base in Leuchars is in urgent need of updating and personnel deserve to live in better accommodation. Last year, data suggested that 350 out of the 510 personnel are living in Grade 4 single living accommodation, the lowest rating given by the Ministry of Defence.

“It is crucial to make sure that the Government’s pledge is delivered in Scotland too. Military families have heard promises from Ministers before, but they are still waiting for their housing to be sorted out.