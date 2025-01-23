Chamberlain welcomes ICC arrest warrant for Taliban Leaders

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wendy Chamberlain, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentarian Group for Afghan Women and Girls, has welcomed the ICC’s announcement of arrest warrants for Taliban Leaders.

The International Criminal Court has today [23rd January 2025] announced that is has issued applications for arrest warrants for the Supreme Leader of the Taliban, Haibatullah Akhunddzada, and the Chief Justice of the ‘Islamic Emirate State of Afghanistan’, Abdul Hakim Haqqani. The ICC have submitted that there are reasonable grounds to believe the two individuals bear responsibility for the crime against humanity of persecution on gender grounds, under article 7(1)(h) of the Rome Statute.

Karim A.A. Khan KC, prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, also stated that these are just the first applications for arrest warrants in relation to the Situation in Afghanistan and the further applications will be filed for other senior members of the Taliban soon.

In his statement, Khan KC said:

Wendy Chamberlain MP and previous members of the APPG for Afghan Women and Girls.

“These applications recognise that Afghan women and girls as well as the LGBTQI+ community are facing an unprecedented, unconscionable and ongoing persecution by the Taliban.

“Afghan survivors, in particular women and girls, deserve accountability before a court of law.”

Responding to the news, Wendy Chamberlain MP said:

“The ongoing persecution in Afghanistan is abhorrent and a clear violation of human rights.

“I absolutely welcome the arrest warrant applications and hope to see the UK government and its allies committing to supporting the warrants too.”