Chamberlain welcomes miscarriage bereavement leave announcement

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, has welcomed a commitment from the government to enshrine in law the right to bereavement leave for those who miscarry within the first 24 weeks of pregnancy.

The amendment to the new Employment Rights Bill, laid by the Chair of the Women & Equalities Select Committee and which Chamberlain supported, comes as a result of a report published by the committee which found that far greater support for women and their families was required.

Wendy Chamberlain MP said: “I am delighted the Government have listed to the calls to end the unfairness faced by some women and their families who miscarry.

“Although some businesses and charities are making welcome progress to give women vital support at an incredibly difficult time in their lives, this is not universal, and others are struggling to provide support without proper guidance.

“Every woman or partner that loses a pregnancy deserves time to grieve, and support in their workplace. I hope this change to the law will address the inequalities too many have faced.”

