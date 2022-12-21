Christmas films: comfort and joy, and the importance of connections

They’ve been a regular feature on the telly since the beginning of November swinging my mood full to the brim with shmaltzy, holiday cookie cheer.

Hallmark showing their wares on Channel 5 and Great Christmas Movies has a winning story formula, and the set colours depend on the season.

The story goes like this; successful professional returns from the big city to her small hometown for the holidays.

Christmas films are fantastic

She bumps into her old high school boyfriend, and they work together to save the family vineyard, bakery, or holiday dance while burgeoning couple bond over a snow fight, cookie baking and tree trimming before the happy conclusion under the tree in the town centre clocks at 90 minutes.

In my more creative moments, I wonder how this scenario would play out in the Langtoun.

The films are varying levels of quality nevertheless they always make me feel the same – comforted. They recall memories from childhood and this year I have found myself buying the same sweeties Nana liked and sourcing out the ingredients for our family Christmas flan.

It’s not only a storyline, but also the reminder of rituals replayed every year as we remember those, we love who are no longer with us.

And in the background the traditions in the town play on, the arrival of Santa and Mrs Claus to The Mercat, the celebration of the independents of the High Street and the appeals from local community groups and charities such as Linton Lane Centre working hard to ensure as much as possible every kid get a gift and some food this year of all years.

And while the movies play in the background of sometimes a fraught season, they provide a soothing soundtrack and a reminder of what’s important, connection with others and love whether via family, friends or the community.

