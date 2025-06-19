On June 14, 1975 I moved with my family from the east end of Glasgow to live and work in Fife. The next day I joined the Burntisland and Kinghorn branch of the SNP.

This week I celebrated 50 years of membership of the branch in its various iterations over that time. I have held every office in my branch , my constituency as well as being Convener of Mid Scotland and Fife.

I have seen the party move from having next to zero elected representatives to be come the party of Government in Scotland. I have seen Independence move from being an obscure dream to become a reality. I have seen the fortunes of the party rise and fall.

I have worked in my community and in my areas of responsibility from chairing Kinghorn Gala to vice chair and interim chair of the Scottish Police Services Authority and many many other community tasks in between . I have served on Kinghorn Community Council as chair, on Burntisland Community Council as secretary and as the ward councillor for Burntisland, Kinghorn and West Kirkcaldy.

I think the people of Scotland will only come to vote for Independence when they see elected members working at the heart of their community.

I wish I could say that today I find the party in the greatest of shapes. I do however find so much to criticise at so many different levels. I find our party open to attack from branch level to national leadership.

I think there is one fundamental flaw running through everything that we do and that is disengagement with our members and with them the voters, I find too many elected members and others too ready to write a paper on community engagement rather than actually participate. I find the quality of elected members and candidates is slipping and needs a sharp commitment to improvement.

However after 50 years I very much still believe in the SNP as being the only realistic route to Independence. I would encourage those seeking other routes to become behind the party, make reforms, discard those who seek self glory and take the movement over the line to the independence we deserve.