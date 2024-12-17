As many of you know, I give Santa Claus a helping hand this time of year – donning the red suit, a full white beard, the lot.

(For my younger readers – I’m sure you understand that Father Christmas gets quite busy this time of year… he sometimes asks me to lend a hand.)

It’s a really special time of year for me. And whilst yes, it keeps me very busy throughout December, it’s my absolute honour to do so.

All of this to say, I have noticed something special throughout my constituency this year. Hidden behind a pair of spectacles and my big red coat, I’ve watched the dedication and commitment of countless folk as they worked to make this Christmas magical for their communities.

I’ve been blown away by the effort and enthusiasm of local charities, community groups and volunteers. From Christmas parties to Christmas fayres to Christmas swims, I have spent the last month absolutely amazed by the community spirit of my constituents.

I am so proud (and again, to the young amongst us – I’ve passed the good word along to Santa). The fun and buzz and light of the Christmas season highlights what exists in Kirkcaldy and its surrounding towns and villages all year long: goodwill and selflessness and community spirit.

So if there’s anyone you know of out there on their own – maybe today, maybe on Christmas Day before the big meal, or sometime during those longs twixtmas hours – I invite you to pop round to visit them. Take a note from all the amazing volunteers and community workers that have shone so bright this past month.

Bring a mince pie, your smile and a bit of chat, and reach out to those who might be a bit lonely this Christmas. We can all learn from the fantastic Christmas spirit I’ve witnessed this season. A Christmas gift isn’t always something you hold in your hand, but the smile you share, your outreached hand, a cup of tea together in the front room.

From me and all of Team Torrance, we wish you all the very best this Christmas.