Adam Smith Theatre: from the Rat Pack to Ladyboys in summer of highlights

Summer’s here so let’s see what’s lined up for July at the Adam Smith Theatre.

The sunny summer months are traditionally a quiet time on stage but there are still big performances drawing the crowds.

On July 12, enjoy an unforgettable night with The Rat Pack Returns, an amazing live show staring the talented singers from the hit London West End musical. Sing along with Jim Whitley, Tom Russell Fox, and Kirkcaldy’s own Glenn Macnamara as they bring back the smooth style and fun of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr.

Meanwhile on July 29, 30 and 31, The Ladyboys of Bangkok are back - bigger, bolder and full of fun! Expect lots of laughs, glitter, and cheeky fun as the Ladyboys return in with a brand new show packed with energy, sparkle and surprises.

The Ladyboys of Bangkok make a welcome return to the Adam Smith Theatre for three nights (Pic: Submitted)

These dazzling divas bring the biggest pop hits from around the world with amazing dancing and fabulous costumes. It’s comedy, cabaret and non-stop party vibes. Theseare also shows are for 16 and over.http://www.onfife.com

Cinema takes centre stage this month with a big silver screen worth of latest hits. All tickets are already super affordable, priced from £5, but it you’ve got wee ones and don’t want to break the bank with entertainment, don’t miss the Kids for a Quid offer for all Saturday films in July and August.

Among the top titles are The Phoenician Scheme (July 11), 28 Years Later (July 19), How to Train Your Dragon (July 19), The Ballad of Wallis Island (July 19), F1 The Movie (July 19), Elio (July 23 & 26), Jane Austen Wrecked My Life (July 23), and Juliet & Romeo (July 26).

There’s also the regular recurring events – from the monthly Open Mic Night to Fife Film Networking Night – and Creative & Community workshops, including Creative Conversations and a free VR Demo Day.

And don’t forget the Spinning Top Café and Bar for breakfast, lunch and light snacks, and pre-show drinks.

Find full details at www.onfife.com or sign up on the website to receive regular updates.