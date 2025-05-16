Adam Smith Theatre: if we don't buy tickets, the shows won’t come to town

I’ve stood in the middle of crowds of 80,000 at huge stadium gigs, and I’ve sat among groups of 40 or fewer in a venue designed to hold ten times that number.

It was the latter at the Adam Smith Theatre last week when Blinded By The Light came to town as part of its Scottish tour.

It was a fantastic drama, one rooted in a coalmining community, so you’d have thought it might have chimed with audiences here. The Collie's Shed - a play about retired miners reuniting decades after the bitter ‘84 strike - played to a full house at the Kings last year, but Blinded By The Light went completely under the radar.

I didn’t even know it was in town until the night before the curtain went up, so there’s clearly much more work to be done promoting what shows are in town and finding the audiences which, I genuinely believe, are out there. Getting them through the door is the tricky part.

The Adam Smith Theatre is Kirkcaldy's main live venue

Small audiences are nothing new, and are always balanced by full houses on other nights - or, at least, they should be. If not, our venues are in trouble….

Sitting at the Adam Smith last week took me back a few decades to another coalmining related drama which played to around 40 folk. In the bar at the interval, the then manager Brian Freeland railed “what is it people here want?”

The question is even more valid in 2025.

Back in Brian’s day, two for one ticket deals filled the seats on Monday nights as the big stars rocked up for a week in town. Back then there was also a chunky council subsidy, so no-one bothered too much if a show lost money. Those days have gone - for both.

We now live in a 24/7 world of social media but our lack of awareness is greater than ever. We just scroll past posts on social media, barely bothering to pause long enough to find out more. Interaction on our phones has become pavlovian.

We want a cinema but can’t be bothered supporting two venues screening films. We want live shows, but seem to think that a few ‘likes’ on Facebook is all we have to do to sustain performers, promoters, and venues. Cutting through this utter inertia is tough.

Ticket prices are an issue for some, but we’re quick enough to fork out hundreds of pounds to see Taylor Swift, Harry Styles or Bruce Springsteen in a stadium, while baulking at £20 for a show at the Adam Smith. We need to that FOMO – the fear of missing out – and tap into it on our doorstep.

So, maybe it needs to follow the Byre Theatre’s lead with more ‘pay what you want’ shows which offer three different ticket prices. Interestingly, Blinded By The Light is doing just that in St Andrews next week. It will be interesting to compare audience sizes.

And if tickets aren’t selling then is there scope for slashing prices on the day, and fill some empty with folk who may also spend at the bar?

I guess venues can ask what people want until they are blue in the face. While we make up our minds, theatres need to think bigger, be bolder and unearth vibrant, exciting and compelling shows. Create a ‘wow’ factor and people will come - Puddles Pity Party at the Kings is a perfect example.

And you only need to look at the Adam Smith’s own storied history to see some of the huge names it has hosted. So, what ‘wow’ factor are we missing in 2025? Maybe that’s the conversation we need to start.