I want to take this chance to explain why I will be voting against the proposed bill to introduce assisted dying/ suicide in Parliament tomorrow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While this is devolved to Scotland, legislation in the rest of the UK will have implications for us here. This decision has been one of the most challenging I’ve faced. I’ve met with many constituents recently to hear their views on this issue. I’ve listened to compelling arguments on both sides, rooted in compassion and dignity, and I would like to thank all those who took the time to share their views.

The strongest argument for the bill centres on personal choice—a principle that is both compelling and important. However, personal choice in this context cannot exist in isolation. In Washington state, where similar legislation is in place, 59% of those who chose assisted suicide in 2022 cited a fear of being a burden on their loved ones—a significant increase from 23% in 2009, the first year of the law. This troubling evidence underscores the subtle yet powerful pressures such a law can impose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The word "burden" came up repeatedly in my conversations. Many older people voiced fears of imposing on their families as they age. No one should ever feel their life is less valuable or that they are a problem to be solved. This bill risks normalising those fears and creating a society where people are pushed towards a decision they might otherwise never consider.

Melanie Ward said she would vote against the bill.

This issue is personal to me, too. My dear Dad died of terminal cancer, and I know he would have been terrified if his doctor suggested he should consider killing himself, which would be permissible under this law. It would have fundamentally changed the trust he placed in his doctor. That relationship should not be undermined.

Instead, we should focus on making our palliative care the best in the world. This debate has highlighted the urgent need to ensure that everyone has access to high-quality end-of-life care, and I hope that is one positive we can take from it. True dignity at the end of life come from ensuring everyone feels valued and supported.

While I respect differing views, we must protect the most vulnerable, and that is why I will not be supporting this bill.