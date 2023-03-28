Be kind: David Torrance MSP – why my constituency office is a Keep Safe location

As we continue to collectively recover from one of the biggest global crises in generations, this has never been more important. Whilst having severe and far-reaching repercussions on our economy, the health system and entire communities, the personal toll of the pandemic cannot be underestimated.

The impact of Covid on the mental health of many people across Fife, and wider Scotland simply cannot be made light of.

Lots of us have become more anxious following lockdown and the associated restrictions, but the effects of the pandemic have also amplified much more serious mental health problems with many families and communities strained to breaking point.

The MSP's constituency office has committed to becoming a Keep Safe location

While everyone has responded differently, returning to normal has been especially difficult for some groups of people.

I strongly believe we all have a duty to be kind and help others in any way we can, no matter how big or small. My constituency office has recently committed to becoming a Keep Safe location and I have written to a number of local businesses and organisations encouraging them to consider doing the same.

Keep Safe is Police Scotland led, award-winning initiative created in response to feedback from the disabled community that there were times they did not feel safe when travelling independently.

Whilst originally developed with this in mind, the initiative has received wide support and has evolved to become a national network available for anyone to use if they feel lost, scared, vulnerable or simply need some breathing space. Keep Safe places can be any places, such as, libraries, cafes, council buildings or town halls – I was delighted to learn that one of my High Street favourites, Cupcake Coffee Box, has already signed up.I know the tremendous community spirit and kindness that exists in Kirkcaldy, I see it first-hand every day while out and about in the constituency – so if you are reading this and are a local business owner in the town, or employee, could you help others to feel empowered, more connected and less alone by extending a hand of friendship?