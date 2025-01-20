Blue Monday: time to stop rehashing the PR myth and offer meaningful help

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Repeat something often enough and it eventually becomes the truth.

We started the week with Blue Monday - how was it for you? Much the same as ‘Boring Tuesday’ and one of those ‘will this never end Wednesdays’ I guess.

January 20 is just another day. The myth that it is Blue Monday is just that - a myth, but one that just refuses to go away.

Blue Monday was invented 20 years ago. Before then, generations of folk just got on with the start of another working week. It stemmed from a travel company asking a psychologist to come up with a formula for the equally mythical January Blues, and so he looked at the issues which cause low moods and came up with a formula: the weather plus the time since Christmas plus motivation levels and, voila, Blue Monday was born.

A message relating to Blue Monday written in snow (Pic: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Ever since, it has been churned out by PRs using their cut and paste skills to gain maximum coverage for minimum effort, and the media dutifully gives over the column inches and airtime. Blue Monday has become the staple item of daytime telly talk shows, radio phone-ins and newspaper features, but still fails to deliver anything meaningful. Sadly, that’s on my industry for being downright lazy.

I have no doubt January 20, 2026 will see the same features and witless explainers - ‘what is Blue Monday? and ‘ten ways to beat Blue Monday’ recycled, and they will then be dusted off again in 2027 and 2028. Hopefully by then I’ll have my feet up and be enjoying retirement with a morning cuppa and zero plans for the day ahead.

January isn’t a blue month - it’s just a quiet one, but only if you measure it against the mandatory jolliness and excitement of Christmas. I’m pretty sure many people feel more isolated in December than any other month as they force a smile to confirm that they too are knee deep in tinsel when in fact they are on their own, and just want some respite from the wall to wall hype of Christmas.

Little wonder it was so easy to knock together a made-up equation to dub January the misery month.

In 2025 when social isolation is a very real, and growing, issue this Blue Monday nonsense needs to end. It has run well past its sell-by date.

The media can change the narrative simply by stop writing about it, and instead, focus on what support is available year round, and how lives can be changed. More people are more isolated than ever. Family ties have been broken, the bonds with colleagues severed as we all work from home - the long-term damage of that societal shift is only just being understood - and poverty is taking so many on a downward spiral that has a direct impact on their physical and mental health.

They deserve much better - and much more - than this PR nonsense designed to flog them a holiday they may not be able to afford or want.

Maybe we should celebrate the sense of calm that January can bring as well as highlighting all the positive steps people can take to reconnect, and the support that is there to help them to take that first incredibly difficult step.

Do that and maybe the January 20 of the next two decades will be much more meaningful.