Bring the community together and we can build High Street of the future

It cheered me no end to see Kirkcaldy High Street bustling with activity this past weekend for the 'Big Switch On.' Hundreds of people joined in - with local organisations, charities and businesses coming together to host a celebration for the start of the Christmas season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This past weekend, you’d not know our High Street is going through a tricky time. The shops were buzzing, the street and the Mercat crowded with folk. It was great to see Nourish Support Centre host Santa with a top-notch grotto and watch the Rotary Club assist the big man during the parade and sleighride procession.

Greener Kirkcaldy joined in the fun with festive family baking and film showings, and I was pleased to get my photo taken with a bit of snowy winter wonderland magic provided by Fife College. Kids rode the fairground rides, families tested out cargo bikes, and all got a chance to enjoy the On Fife’s mobile library. It was heartwarming to see everyone join together as our local radio station, K107, and the cast of this year’s panto at the Adam Smith Theatre, led the countdown to the grand light switch-on on the high street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’d like to extend my thanks to Love Oor Lang Toun for helping to organise Saturday’s event. Headed up by Ryan Strachan, the organisation’s development manager who joined the organisation this autumn. They did a brilliant job organising the event on a limited budget.

David Torrance at the High Street festive launch

With a large dose of community spirit, some good background organisation and a shared interest, Kirkcaldy was bustling once more.

I would love to see more of this – more of us Kirkcaldy folk banding together to celebrate with one another.

Bringing a community together can be challenging, but it's definitely possible with some creativity and teamwork. We can continue to leverage our local resources like community groups and charities and nourish the blossoming partnerships with local businesses for additional support. With a strong backbone like was provided by Ryan and the Langtoun crew, we can encourage volunteer engagement. Crowdfunding just like our own Kirkcaldy Lottery can generate funds for these events, and with the added footfall, I know our local businesses will always be there to offer in-kind support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I encourage the folks of Kirkcaldy to keep up the good work and build on the momentum of Saturday. We might never get back the High Streets of 20 years ago, but if Saturday is anything to go by, there’s every chance that a bright new future awaits.