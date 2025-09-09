As MSP for Kirkcaldy, I have seen first-hand the strength of our communities when they come together to support one another.

Nowhere is this more evident than in the story of the Burntisland & Kinghorn Foodbank, which has just published its first annual report as an independent charity.

Only a year ago, the future of the service was uncertain. For many years, it operated as a satellite of Kirkcaldy Foodbank.

When that arrangement came to an end, local volunteers and residents acted with urgency, determination, and compassion to ensure families in Burntisland and Kinghorn would not be left without vital support. Through pledges, donations, and the establishment of a board of trustees, the Foodbank gained charitable status in June 2024 and now operates sustainably and independently.

David Torrance at Burntisland & Kinghorn Foodbank (Pic: Submitted)

In its first year, the foodbank has already made a tangible impact. Over 20 dedicated volunteers work tirelessly to pack and distribute food parcels twice a week from the Salvation Army Hall.

No referral is required – anyone in need can come forward, be treated with dignity and respect, and receive essential support. Beyond food, the foodbank connects people with wider services, offering advice and reassurance when it is most needed.

The generosity of local people, schools, churches, and businesses has been remarkable. Initiatives such as the Reverse Advent Calendar and ongoing collections from Co-op and Morrison’s have kept shelves stocked, while fundraising events – from concerts to sponsored runs – have helped secure the Foodbank’s future. Recognition as Burntisland’s “Community Group of the Year” is richly deserved.

Looking ahead, the trustees are exploring ways to strengthen their service – including improving the nutritional value of food parcels, opening a collection point in Kinghorn, and extending opening hours to evenings or weekends so more people can access support.

These plans reflect a simple but powerful principle: that no one in our community should go hungry.

I pay tribute to the volunteers, trustees, and supporters whose compassion has made this possible. Burntisland and Kinghorn Foodbank is a shining example of community spirit, and I am proud to stand alongside them in tackling food poverty.