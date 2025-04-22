Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We’re lucky in this part of Fife to have the Firth of Forth on our doorstep. Whether it’s our beaches or costal walks, access to our coast is essential. One thorny issue continues to be access to the East Dock at Burntisland Harbour.

I’m aware that generations of Burntislanders and visitors to the town have for many decades enjoyed unfettered access there. Whether its fishing for mackerel as I did in my younger days, or just walking the dog, it’s something that’s aye been. Well, it was, until two years ago when Forth Ports erected a fence preventing all harbour side access for the first time in living memory.

Even when three million tons of coal a year was exported each year or when barges full of bauxite from Ghana were unloaded at the quayside, there was never an issue with walking along the breakwater, but now with the harbour almost empty, and at its lowest ever ebb access is being denied.

There is widespread support amongst the elected representatives of the area to reestablish its mind, and to the Council requesting action be taken to ensure community rights of access are respected.

David Torrance has pledged his support to get access reinstated to Burntisland Port (Pic: Submitted)

I’m aware that Burntisland Harbour Access Trust (BHAT) raised over £9k from within the community to have the fence removed and access restored, including obtaining a legal opinion. I understand that Forth Ports has yet to respond to the legal opinion which concludes that public rights of access applied under two separate acts of parliament and through conditions placed over the land at the time of sale by the Crown - and the council recently confirmed its view, that the legal opinion was “accurate in regards to the law”.

It would appear that the council, which has statutory responsibilities in this area, has some way to go to ensure that the rights of access are respected.

I understand that the Port is minded to reopen public access to 10% of the area fenced off, while this is some small welcome progress, it is far short of what is needed.

The dedicated work of Burntisland Harbour Access Trust supported by the local residents has to be applauded and shows what can be achieved by a community working together.

I will continue to work with the Trust and continue to engage with the port and the council to re-establish safe access to the East Dock for the benefit of the residents of Burntisland and visitors to the town.