Burntisland harbour access: we have waited long enough, we need action

For over three years, the people of Burntisland have been denied access to their own harbour, a cherished space that for generations has been central to the town’s life, identity, and character.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This loss was triggered in 2021, when Forth Ports submitted plans, approved by Fife Council, to install fencing around parts of the East Dock.

Work began in early 2022, erecting high, security-style fencing which significantly narrowed the walkway and blocked off the breakwater and other popular spots. For many residents, this was not simply an inconvenience, it was the removal of a right they had exercised for decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The community responded with energy and determination, forming the Burntisland Harbour Access Trust (BHAT) to champion public access rights. Residents have been clear, their long-held right to use the harbour should not be curtailed without meaningful dialogue or proportionate mitigation. Across Scotland, working harbours manage to balance safety and public access and Burntisland deserves no less.

David Torrance MSP at Burntisland harbour where he has called the access rights to be restored. (Pic: Submitted)

I recently submitted a Parliamentary motion calling on Fife Council to take the necessary action to restore access.

This is not simply a matter of convenience; it is a matter of principle. When long-standing public rights are curtailed without due consideration or consultation, the precedent it sets is troubling. The community’s voice must be heard, and its rights respected.

In May this year, a motion at Fife Council’s full council meeting directing that a report on the matter be presented to the Cabinet Committee at its meeting on 14th August 2025 was passed unanimously, a sign that elected representatives from across the political spectrum recognised the urgency and importance of the issue. Yet, Fife Council has now confirmed that the report will not be ready for that meeting. I am disappointed, and frankly perplexed, by this delay. The people of Burntisland have already waited far too long for action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I fully support the residents in their appeal to reinstate access. This is a matter of fairness, heritage, and community spirit. The harbour is part of the town’s soul, and its closure diminishes us all. Three years is far too long to wait for a resolution.

The time for delay has passed and the time for action is now.