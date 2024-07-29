Cash or card: from sandwich shops to stadiums, we must have the final choice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“Sorry, card only” the assistant said as he pointed to the payment machine. I was buying a sandwich - a sandwich, for heaven’s sake.

The fact I had the coins in my hand, and my wallet was tucked in my bag which was on my back was of no interest. Helping the customer by being flexible and accommodating is no longer part of the service.

In the great scheme of things it was a minor irritation, but removing the option of handing over money meant I had to drop everything, rummage for my wallet and start a simple transaction all over again. The sandwich really wasn’t worth it. It was pointless having a nark at the fella behind the counter. He has about as much say over what payment to take as customers now do - that is, absolutely none.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s increasingly interesting to note the response when you pass notes and coins over the counter.

A motorist holds his credit card as he takes fuel at a petrol station (Pic: Guilllaume Souvant/AFP via Getty Images)

“Oh, it’s cash?” some say as if I’ve just handed them some farthings and an old thrupenny bit and asked for a receipt written in Latin on parchment.

A few have actually said they need to check with their manager, and some Gen Z-ers look at it with a sense of bewilderment as if money was something they were taught about in history lessons at school when they weren’t really paying attention.

I’m absolutely fine paying with cards, but I want, and am entitled, to make that choice with what is still legal tender. Instead it has been made for me without consultation. I have no doubt cash will cease to exist very soon for many reasons, but right now we are in a guddle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was at Wembley at the weekend for a gig. It’s a cashless venue, but I knew that before arriving so it was no big deal, and frankly unless you want a beer or some fast food there ain’t much to buy. The following morning I took a trip to Camden to mooch round its vibrant markets. Every other stall had a sign up “cash preferred - help us avoid bank charges”

So, those coins in my pocket are wanted by some, while shunned by others, but, once again, on their terms.

On the train across from Edinburgh completing my journey from London, the guard had to nip back for his money wallet. That kinda told me he just assumed everyone would pay by card. At St Andrews bus station the other week, one vending machine was card only, and the other - you’ve guessed it.

We are sleepwalking into a whole new way of paying for goods and services, and we won’t wake up until the choice of cash or card is simply reduced to ‘card’ and it can only be a matter of time before they are then replaced by a new gizmo as technology transform every aspect of our lives. The problem is tech can go down or be hijacked. Coins are only at risk of falling down the back of the sofa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And having physical money in your hand is still the way many, many people budget. They are in real danger of being marginalised in the rush to do everything online. I don’t think big business is remotely interested for one second, but society should be.