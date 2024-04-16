Watch more of our videos on Shots!

While I make no apology for this, it’s not a battle I chose. It’s something that was forced on me and many others who saw through the distortions, myths and outright lies of gender ideology and its quasi-religious dogma.

The publication of the Cass Report this week was a watershed moment as it put beyond question the harm that has been inflicted on many vulnerable young people because ideology was allowed to triumph over scientific rigour and clinical evidence. It shows that 89% of girls and 81% of boys referred to Gender Identity Development Services (GIDS) were ultimately not trans but were homosexual or bisexual.

This finding indicates an alarming pattern of misdiagnosis and inappropriate, unnecessary, and irreversible medical and surgical interventions, and confirms what many have feared: that so-called ‘gender affirming care’ is in reality gay conversion therapy.

Women from Scottish Feminist Network outside the Court of Session in September 2023' (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The SNP/Green Scottish Government are in utter denial about this and are persisting with these now substantiated harmful practices. For me this is unsurprising given how captured they are by gender ideology, yet they now allege there has been a toxic debate from “both sides”. This is a lie.

In 2019, I raised concerns over the obvious flaws in their Gender Recognition Reform Bill and the risks they presented to women and children. No clearer could that risk be than in the local case of trans-identifying male Lennon (aka Katie) Dolatowski who sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl in a supermarket toilet in Kirkcaldy.

Despite raising this with the SNP leadership, the message I was given was clear. This was Nicola Sturgeon’s priority, so I would have to keep my views to myself. In other words, I was being told to be silent on safeguarding. It’s quite simple, silence and secret keeping enables child abuse. You only have to look to the BBC’s silence over Jimmy Savile for proof. I will never be silent on safeguarding children.

The SNP were supposed to be the vehicle for independence, but they’re entire focus has shifted to identity politics. That decision becomes ever more ludicrous with each new illiberal policy. Although the Cass report has vindicated my position it can’t fix the damage inflicted, and in Scotland the Scottish Government seem determined to push ahead regardless. They must be stopped.