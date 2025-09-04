On a sunny summer day there is nothing better than heading to one of our local beaches. The Forth shimmers, the kids build sandcastles, and some of us enjoy a paddle in the water. On days like these, our coastline is a true blessing.

But twice this summer, parts of our coast were closed. The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) warned swimmers to stay out of the water at Burntisland and Kinghorn Harbour beaches after “high levels of faecal indicator organisms” were found in water samples. There was sewage in our seawater. No wonder several people report becoming ill after swimming there. This is unacceptable.

For families who’ve been enjoying the beach, and for local businesses counting on visitors, this is a huge blow. When tourists see warning signs and learn that there is sewage at the beach, they think twice about returning here.

Fewer than half of Scotland’s sewage overflows are monitored, compared to 100% in England. Last year alone, Scottish Water discharged untreated sewage into rivers and coastal waters at least 24,400 times.

Environmental Standards Scotland has already said there’s no comprehensive public record of storm overflow spills here, and where data does exist, some sites are spilling hundreds of times a year. That is not an accident. That is neglect.

I wrote to Gillian Martin MSP, the SNP Scottish Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Climate Action and Energy, asking why this was being allowed to happen. She replied that rainfall on the day of testing was the most likely cause, that Scottish Water’s infrastructure was “working as normal”, and that further DNA analysis is pending to pinpoint the source.

But the fact remains: tests at Kinghorn Harbour beach show that its waters have been severely damaged. Residents still don’t have a clear explanation, or guarantees it won’t happen again. Sewage overflows caused by rainfall would not be happening had the SNP and the publicly-owned Scottish Water invested in our systems.

Recently, we learned that Scottish Water’s top executives have enjoyed huge pay rises, while households are hit with near 10% hikes in water charges. The same organisation presiding over sewage in our seas is rewarding itself handsomely, paid for by the public.

Compare this to the action taken by the UK Labour Government, which is leading £104 billion of investment in our sewage network, banning unfair bonuses and ringfencing bills to invest them in upgrading our network, not in enriching executives.

Clean water is not a luxury. The Scottish Government must do better than this.