Comment: Harbour Bar buy-out campaign deserves our full support

The Harbour Bar, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Cath Ruane)

It has been pulling pints since the 1920s, and has been a home from home for many of its regulars who appreciate its unique charms.

Those bonds are evident in the ambitious bid they have made to lead a buy out to keep its doors open after the sad death of owner, Nick Bromfield.

It is one that taps into his philosophy of a village pub within a town setting, and opens up the prospect of a whole new era for a bar which has been part of this town for generations.

The regulars behind the “Hands Up To Save The Harbour Bar” group have already covered a lot of ground.

Now they need your support.

Kirkcaldy has a fantastic track record of getting behind campaigns and projects which deliver so much for the community. This is one of them.

Generating the six figure sum is realistic and attainable with support from across the town.

Many, many people have enjoyed a night at the Harbour Bar - it’s a go-to place with a clientele that extends far beyond Kirkcaldy’s boundaries.

If they too give their support then this bold bid will succeed, and a new era can begin down at the harbour

Communities across the UK have successfully bought out their local pubs and transformed their fortunes.

There is no reason why the Harbour Bar cannot follow suit.

As we emerge from lockdown with a greater appreciation of what we have, this is the perfect time to put your hands up for the Harbour Bar.

