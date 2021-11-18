The Cottage Centre’s Christmas Appeal has gone from originally helping 100 families to throwing a caring, supportive arm around 1600 in just over a decade.

It’s a huge ask of the team of volunteers who process the donations and also manage all the referrals, but one they rise to every year.

COVID made their job harder than ever last year.

Pauline Buchan, manager, launches the Cottage Centre Christmas Appeal (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Now they stepping back into a crisis of rising food and utility bills which are tipping more and more families over the edge.

Without the Cottage Centre appeal, many of those 1600 families would be left with nothing across the festive season, so we implore every one of our readers to do what they can to support it.

The donations you give - money, food, clothes and toys - benefits people in this town and district; people facing the toughest of choices and the harshest of winters.

We cannot let them down - and we won’t.

The people of Kirkcaldy district were unstinting in their support of their communities throughout the pandemic. It took care of its own at a time of crisis.

Now we need them to help once more.

Christmas is barely 40 days away and the appeal needs to generate around £45,000 to ensure it helps everyone referred to it.

Goods and donations have already started to arrive ahead of its formal launch.

Many more are still needed.

Please give what you can to help your neighbours.

